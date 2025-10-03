Ireland confirms Irish activists from Gaza flotilla held in Israel

The Irish foreign minister confirmed in a statement after meeting with high-level officers on Friday that 16 Irish citizens, among hundreds of activists that Israel detained on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud aid flotilla, were transferred to a detention facility in southern Israel.

In a statement, Simon Harris said: "In this situation, my clear priority is their safety and wellbeing," he said, following a meeting with senior officials at the Foreign Ministry.

Harris recalled that he has repeatedly stated that he understands that the peaceful efforts of those that were on board reflect an understandable desire by many people around the world to urgently address the humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.

He also added that an embassy team, including the Irish envoy to Israel, is currently at the detention facility, and is providing all possible and appropriate consular assistance, including ensuring access to legal representation and facilitating medical treatment where necessary.

Dublin-based officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are also in close contact with family members who have requested support, he noted.

"I am aware of a number of Irish citizens participating in other Flotillas en route to Gaza and have instructed my Department to closely monitor that evolving situation," Harris also said.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday and Friday, and detained more than 450 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade of the enclave.

The flotilla is an international initiative to break the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, imposed by Israel for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave and rendered it uninhabitable.