US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes on Russian energy assets: Report

The US plans to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy assets, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing officials.

Officials said President Donald Trump recently approved providing US intelligence and Pentagon support for the missile strikes, which will mark the first time the administration has aided such attacks, and has asked NATO allies for similar assistance.

US officials are awaiting written White House guidance before sharing intelligence, one official said.

The step to boost Ukraine's military capabilities comes against the backdrop of stalled peace efforts brokered by Trump between Moscow and Kyiv.

Washington is also considering delivering Tomahawks, Barracudas and other American-made missiles with ranges of around 500 miles (804 kilometers), though no decision has been made, the officials said.

A Defense Intelligence Agency spokesperson declined to comment on active operations, while a CIA spokesperson also refused to comment.

On Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance announced that Washington was considering a request by Ukraine for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and that Trump would be making "the final determination" on the issue.

The idea was downplayed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said Monday that there is "no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the US-based Axios news website last week that Kyiv will use additional long-range weapons from Washington to strike Russia if it receives them, naming centers of power in the country such as the Kremlin as potential targets.

Peskov reacted to Zelenskyy's threat the same day, claiming the Ukrainian president is trying to demonstrate to the Europeans that he is a "brave warrior."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes the Tomahawk issue emerged primarily due to "European pressure on Washington" but does not think they are dealing with a "final decision."

"The Americans don't supply Tomahawks to everyone. Among Europeans, if I'm not mistaken, they supply them to Spain and the Netherlands. They are somewhat wary of the rest. And if they believe Ukraine is a responsible country that will use them responsibly, that would be surprising to me," he added.

Lavrov recalled Peskov's argument that the front-line situation in Ukraine will not change even if Tomahawk missiles are eventually provided to Kyiv.





