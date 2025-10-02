Students walk out across 35 Spanish cities to protest Gaza genocide

Thousands of students across 35 Spanish cities abandoned classes on Thursday and protested against Israel's ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and to show solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The National Students' Union, which urged action under the slogan "stop the genocide against the Palestinian people," organized the walkouts. The largest demonstration drew more than 4,000 participants in the capital, Madrid.

Marching behind a banner reading "Stop everything to stop the genocide," demonstrators chanted slogans including "All eyes on the Global Sumud Flotilla," "Peace," "Long live the Palestinian struggle," "Free Palestine" and "Murderer Israel."

Speakers representing the union urged the government to sever all political, diplomatic, commercial, military, sporting and cultural ties with Israel.

Maria, a Spanish student who spoke to Anadolu, said: "While young people like us are being killed and subjected to genocide in Palestine, we cannot be in class. The whole world must do everything it can to stop this genocide."

Francesca, an Italian student studying in Madrid, said: "We must pressure governments to stop Israel. Allowing genocide in full view of the world is unacceptable. The killing of women, children and students in Palestine must end."

Protests in support of Palestine and against Israel are expected to continue through the week, and teachers in Spain plan a solidarity walkout on Friday.

According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, 30 Spaniards are among those detained following Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla-with more than 40 vessels carrying more than 500 volunteers from about 40 countries-was attacked by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday, some 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) off Gaza.

Israeli forces reportedly attacked 21 vessels and detained at least 317 activists, according to the flotilla's official tracker.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the detained passengers were being taken to Ashdod Port and would be deported to Europe.



