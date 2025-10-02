Latin America sees protests over Israeli interception of Gaza Flotilla

Thousands of people demonstrated in several Latin American cities Wednesday over the Israeli Navy's interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of the enclave and deliver desperately needed aid.

Protests took place in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, among other locations.

In Bogota, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI), which represents the country's private sector. The location was chosen after the Global Movement to Gaza accused the organization on its X account of having "direct ties to Israel's economic mission in Colombia." The association later issued a statement rejecting the accusation.

In Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, hundreds of people participated in a protest, according to local media reports. Demonstrators denounced what they called an "assault by the Israeli occupation forces" and demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza.

"We are here today to demand the freedom of our comrades and the flotilla, and to ensure that humanitarian aid and food reach Gaza," said a protester.

Protests also took place in Uruguay's capital Montevideo, where activists chanted for Palestinian freedom and held signs calling for the imprisonment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 40 vessels and over 500 volunteers from around 40 countries, was intercepted Wednesday by the Israeli Navy approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) from Gaza.

According to the flotilla's organizers, nine of its vessels were intercepted and one was rammed while still in international waters.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "several boats" of the flotilla had been "detained without incident" and that their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port. The ministry described the fleet as the "Hamas Flotilla" on its official X account.

Mexican demonstrators meanwhile gathered outside their country's Foreign Ministry in Mexico City, joining international pleas for the release of all members of the international flotilla, including seven Mexican nationals detained by Israeli forces.

Arlin Medrano and Sol Gonzalez, two Mexican women and crew members of the Adara, promptly reported the flotilla's interception.

"If you're watching this video, it's because we were illegally intercepted in international waters by the Israeli occupation," said Medrano in a video shared on social media.

David Pena, the legal representative of the Mexican delegation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, briefed protesters in Mexico City on the status of the detained crew members, confirming the detention of Medrano, Gonzalez and another crew member.

He added that Israel plans to charge the detainees with illegally trespassing into Israeli territory even though they were intercepted in international waters. He added that all those detained will be deported.





