News World Mikeno ship now off Gaza coast, says Global Sumud Flotilla

Mikeno ship now off Gaza coast, says Global Sumud Flotilla

The rogue state of Israel seized 26 ships from the Global Solidarity Flotilla in international waters through piracy. The ships that Israel failed to seize continue their journey towards Gaza. The Mikeno ship has successfully reached the Gaza border.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 02,2025
The Global Resilience (Sumud) Fleet, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was subjected to a pirate-like intervention by the Israeli navy. According to the live tracking system, the fleet's lead ship, the "Mikeno," entered Gaza's territorial waters.

However, it is not yet clear whether the ship was stopped by Israeli forces.

Approximately 15 ships in the fleet are still active and continue to advance just 80 kilometers off the coast of Gaza. It has been announced that the number of ships seized in Israel's attacks has risen to 26.

It was announced that the Mikeno, which is leading the way to Gaza, is one of the boats that departed from Spain and that a Turkish activist, Muhammed Huzeyfe Küçükalptekin, is on board. The ship is currently about 21 kilometers (11 nautical miles) from Gaza.