MALAYSIAN PM CONDEMNS ISRAELS INTERCEPTION OF GAZA AID FLOTILLA

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned in the "strongest terms" Israel's interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, warning that his country will take all legal measures to hold Tel Aviv accountable, especially when its citizens are involved.

"I urge the immediate release of all Malaysian and international activists and volunteers," Anwar said Thursday in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

"This is a humanitarian mission that brings unarmed civilians along with much-needed aid to the people of Gaza. The government will do its best to free Malaysian citizens in custody," he added.

Anwar said that by blocking the humanitarian mission, Israel has not only disregarded the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people but has also trampled on the conscience of the world community, which is no longer with Israel.

The flotilla is not just an aid convoy but a symbol of unity, solidarity and love for humanity. It brings a ray of hope to alleviate the suffering of those who continue to be forced to live in poverty under cruel and inhumane sanctions, he maintained.

Anwar said the safety of Malaysians is a priority and "we will not remain silent when their rights and dignity are violated."

"As long as the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people continue to be denied, Malaysia will remain steadfast and will not back down from continuing to urge and demand that the longstanding injustice and deprivation be stopped," he added.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 40 vessels and over 500 volunteers from around 40 countries, was intercepted Wednesday by the Israeli Navy approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) from Gaza.

According to the flotilla's organizers, nine of its vessels were intercepted and one was rammed while still in international waters.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that "several boats" of the flotilla had been "detained" and that their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port.

The ministry described the fleet as the "Hamas Flotilla" on its official X account.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, which is home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

The Israeli army has killed more than 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.

















































































