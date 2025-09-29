US to impose 100% tariff on foreign-made movies: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he will impose a 100% tariff on all movies made outside America, claiming the country's film industry has been "stolen" by other countries.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He specifically criticized California and its Governor Gavin Newsom, saying the state "with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly hard hit" by foreign competition in filmmaking.

Los Angeles, California is home to Hollywood, the US film and TV industry hub.

"Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," Trump said.

The announcement represents another expansion of Trump's tariff policy during his second term in office, which he has used extensively as part of his "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Trump has imposed tariffs on various sectors and countries since returning to the White House in January, using the trade tool to pressure foreign competitors, and often disrupting US and international markets along the way.