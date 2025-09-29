 Contact Us
News World Medvedev warns Europe of the nuclear danger of war with Russia

Medvedev warns Europe of the nuclear danger of war with Russia

"They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said of European powers, adding that "the possibility of a fatal accident always exists."

Reuters WORLD
Published September 29,2025
Subscribe
MEDVEDEV WARNS EUROPE OF THE NUCLEAR DANGER OF WAR WITH RUSSIA

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Europe could not afford a war against Russia but that if its leaders made the mistake of triggering one then it could escalate into a conflict with weapons of mass destruction.

Russia, Medvedev said on Telegram, does not need such a war, including with "frigid old Europe".

"They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," Medvedev said of European powers, adding that "the possibility of a fatal accident always exists."

"And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction," Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said.