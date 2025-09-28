Poland scrambles fighter jets as Russia strikes Ukraine

Poland said it scrambled fighter jets early Sunday after Russia launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, prompting heightened air defense alerts along NATO's eastern flank.

The Armed Forces Operational Command said on X, the US social media company, that Polish and allied aircraft took off around 4 am local time (GMT+2) to secure airspace and protect citizens.

"These operations are preventive in nature and aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens," the command wrote. The alert ended about four hours later, and no violations of Polish airspace were reported.

Authorities closed airspace near Rzeszow and Lublin airports during the operation.

"Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on Ukrainian territory, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace," the post said.

As reported, in response, "duty fighter pairs were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were brought to the highest level of alert."

Ukrainian media reported overnight Russian missile and drone barrages hitting multiple targets, including swarms of Iranian-made Shahed drones threatening Kyiv and other cities.

The heightened alert comes as the European Union pushes its planned "drone wall" — known as the Eastern Flank Guard — to integrate air, land and maritime defenses against Russian threats. Last week, drone activity forced temporary shutdowns at airports in Copenhagen and Aalborg.

Defense ministers from 32 NATO member states met Saturday in Riga to discuss Russian airspace violations. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Moscow had breached Estonian airspace four times this year. On Friday, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian skies near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland.

Moscow denied deliberate incursions, saying earlier drone entries into Poland and Romania were accidental.