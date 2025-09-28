Cambodian, Thai top diplomats take border conflict to UN General Assembly

Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers presented opposing accounts of the countries' border conflict at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, accusing each other of starting the fire.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn called the ceasefire between the two countries "very fragile" during his address at the 80th session of the General Assembly in New York.

On July 28, the Southeast Asian neighbors agreed to a ceasefire after a border dispute escalated into armed conflict, killing and injuring dozens.

Both sides endorsed a 13-point agreement on Aug. 7, which included allowing ASEAN observers to monitor the ceasefire along the contested border.

"Continued unilateral moves to impose territorial sovereignty from our neighbor, using forces instead of agreed mechanisms, unilateral maps instead of internationally recognized ones that were produced in accordance with treaties that bind the two countries, and countless other actions undermine these trust-building and peace efforts," said Pak, stressing "forced eviction of Cambodian civilians" as a great concern.

Cambodia observes the ceasefire and exercises the "utmost restraint," he said, urging "strict and sincere adherence to the agreed terms of the ceasefire, full respect for bilateral agreements, and observance of international law."

He called on the world leaders, ASEAN, and the UN to help de-escalate tensions, "encourage a peaceful resolution, and prevent any further tragedy."

"Cambodia is a small nation focused on rebuilding our economy and improving the well-being of our people. We pose no threat to the sovereignty of any country," Prak said.

On Saturday, both sides accused each other of opening fire at border posts in disputed areas amid renewed tensions.

Meanwhile, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow accused Cambodia of initiating the conflict "with the intention to expand a border dispute into a national conflict and to further internationalize it."

"Thailand has always and will always stand for peace and will do everything we can to find a peaceful solution to the current problem with Cambodia," he said, while stressing that Bangkok "will always stand firm and resolute" for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sihasak urged Phnom Penh to work with Bangkok "in resolving the differences through peaceful dialogue and existing mechanisms."

The Thai foreign minister said the world is "under threat from rising protectionism, tariffs, and trade barriers." "Thailand believes that true prosperity is built not on walls of tariffs, but on bridges of trust," he added.

He also said that the Ukraine-Russia war "continues to bring immense suffering and destruction," while "the endless suffering in Gaza, where innocent civilians, especially children, are paying the heaviest price, weighs heavily on our collective conscience."

"Every nation shares the responsibility to promote global peace and security, and this responsibility must be inclusive," Sihasak said.





