10 injured as pro-Palestine protesters, police clash in northern Italy

Pro-Palestine protesters and the police clashed on Saturday in northern Italy, resulting in several injuries, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Around 10 people were injured when protesters showing solidarity with Palestine clashed with police in Turin, a metropolitan city in the Piedmont region of Italy.

"Please let us pass; we ask your humanity," protesters who wanted to reach Turin reportedly chanted before the clashes began.

They threw glass bottles, rocks, flashlights, smoke bombs, and firecrackers at officers, who continued to block their path with a water cannon and tear gas.

Demonstrations in support of Gaza and the Palestinian population are growing across ports, universities, schools, and public squares, ahead of the national protest scheduled for Oct. 4 in Rome.

Protests, which began on Friday in Rome, Milan, Naples, and Bologna, spread on Saturday to Florence, Pisa, Ancona, Trieste, Bari, and Alessandria.

Since March 2, Israel has fully closed Gaza's crossings, blocking food and aid convoys and deepening famine conditions in the enclave. Only limited supplies are sporadically allowed in, and many are looted by armed groups that Gaza authorities accuse Israel of protecting.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.





