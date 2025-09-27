'Intense' talks underway on Gaza, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that "we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza."

"Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

All countries in the region are participating, the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, is aware of the discussions, and Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been informed at every level, he said.

There is more eagerness and goodwill to reach a deal, "after so many decades, than I have ever seen before," said Trump, adding that everyone is eager to leave this era of "Death and Darkness" behind.

Taking pride in being involved in the talks, the US president added: "We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"