Nordic ministers call suffering in Gaza ‘unacceptable’

Sweden and Norway used their speeches Thursday at the UN General Assembly in New York to denounce the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as "unacceptable" and to reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sweden remains a "committed defender of international humanitarian law" and stressed that civilians must not be made to suffer.

"The war in Gaza has led to suffering beyond imagination. We are reminded daily of the painful desperation inside Gaza. The offensive against Gaza City is worsening an already catastrophic situation. Parts of Gaza are now officially in the grips of famine. This cannot go on," she told the assembly.

She underscored that while "Israel has a right to defend itself, that right must be exercised in accordance with international law, and the way the Israeli government is waging its war is unacceptable."

Calling for accountability, she said: "The UN and other humanitarian actors must be allowed to work safely in all parts of Gaza. Humanitarian space must be protected, and aid should never be politicized. Increased pressure on the Israeli government to change its course and meet its obligations according to international law is urgently needed."

Turning to Ukraine, Stenergard cited the story of "little Angelina," a young child killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv in August.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of the very foundation of this organization," she said.

"Holding Russia accountable is essential for all of us to deter further aggression and to preserve the global order."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also spoke of the dual crises, describing Russia's invasion as a violation of the UN Charter and condemning Israel's actions in Gaza.

"In Ukraine, Russia has violated the most fundamental principles of international law. There is simply no other way of seeing it. Russia's invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine is a blatant violation of article two, four of the UN Charter," he said, affirming that Norway stands "firmly with Ukraine's fight for freedom and independence."

On Palestine, Barth Eide declared: "In Palestine, Israel is in clear violation of international law. Life in Gaza is a living hell. For almost two years, we have witnessed extreme levels of death, starvation, forced displacement and massive suffering. The fact that these atrocities continue is a disgrace to all humanity."

"The war must end now. Massive humanitarian aid must reach those in need now. The remaining hostages must be released now, and the illegal occupation must end now," he added.

Barth Eide warned against selective enforcement of global norms.

"When we condemn Russia's blatant violations of international law in Ukraine, we must also speak just as clearly against Israel's violations of the rules in Palestine. International law cannot be applied with double standards. It must be upheld universally, regardless of who commits the violations and regardless of where they take place."

Both ministers reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution in the Middle East and called for international unity in upholding the principles of the UN Charter.