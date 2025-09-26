China: US naval actions endanger navigation off Venezuela

China on Friday warned that US actions in waters off Venezuela pose a threat to freedom of navigation and stated that Beijing opposes "disrupting" peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean.

China "opposes use of threat (or) force in international relations (and) … any interference in Venezuela's internal affairs on any pretext," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in the Chinese capital.

"The unilateral enforcement actions by the US against foreign vessels in international waters, which exceed reasonable and necessary limits, violate international law, and infringe (on) fundamental human rights, such as right to life," said Guo.

He added that these actions "pose a potential threat to the freedom and safety of navigation in relevant waters and may impede the freedom of high seas enjoyed by all countries in accordance with the international law."

The remarks came in response to questions about the recent deployment of US warships and a submarine to the southern Caribbean as part of a counter-narcotics operation. US forces have destroyed at least three suspected Venezuelan drug boats in recent weeks.

"China always supports the enhanced international cooperation to combat trans-national crime," said Guo adding: "We urge the US to engage in normal law enforcement and judicial cooperation through bilateral and multi-lateral legal frameworks."

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had sent a letter to his US counterpart Donald Trump proposing direct dialogue between the two countries.

"We have seen this letter. Frankly, I think there were a lot of lies that were repeated by Maduro in that letter, and the administration's position on Venezuela has not changed," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

In the letter, dated Sept. 6, Maduro rejected accusations that his government is linked to "mafia and drug trafficking networks," calling the claims "completely unfounded" and describing them as "fake news" damaging to bilateral relations.

He also denied reports that Venezuela refused to accept the return of deported migrants, calling the accusations false.