UN chief sees progress on energy transition, calls for climate action

UN Secretary General António Guterres on Wednesday highlighted positive developments in the fight against the climate crisis, particularly in the transition to cleaner energy.



"We are in the dawn of a new energy era," Guterres said at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's debate in New York. "We must seize this moment of opportunity," he added.



Guterres pointed to China and India, the world's two most populous countries, noting that both have met some of their self-imposed renewable energy targets ahead of schedule.



Global investment in clean energy last year was twice as high as investment in oil, gas, and coal, despite massive subsidies for fossil fuels that distort markets, the UN chief said.



The New York meeting is intended to prepare for the COP30 World Climate Conference in Brazil in November. Countries are expected to submit updated climate action plans by the end of the month.



Guterres warned that current national plans would reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by only 2.6% by 2030 compared with 2019 – far short of the 43% reduction the UN says is needed.



"Now, we need new plans for 2035 that go much further, and much faster," he said. "Delivering dramatic emissions cuts aligned with 1.5 degrees [Celsius]; covering all emissions and sectors; and accelerating a just energy transition globally."



Meanwhile, the Alliance of Small Island States, whose members face existential threats from rising sea levels, urged the international community not to betray the "most vulnerable."



Ilana Seid, an ambassador from the island nation of Palau, said that the world was watching closely to see who would take initiative and leadership, and that they were particularly looking to their friends in the European Union.



The EU faced criticism for arriving in New York without a binding new climate plan, presenting only a non-binding declaration of intent due to internal disagreements.



Nevertheless, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed Europe's commitment to ambitious climate goals, saying the EU plans to submit its official climate strategy ahead of COP30.



According to estimates from the World Meteorological Organization, the Earth has already warmed 1.3 to 1.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels, making it possible that the 1.5-degree threshold outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement has already been reached.



