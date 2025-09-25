Slovenia declares Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu persona non grata

Slovenia on Thursday declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persona non grata, barring him from entering the country, the government announced following a Cabinet session.

State secretary at the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry, Neva Grasic, said the decision follows ongoing proceedings against Netanyahu "for war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"This measure is not directed against the Israeli people, but sends a clear message to the government of Israel that Slovenia expects full respect for the rulings of international courts and international humanitarian law," Grasic told reporters.

She recalled that the International Court of Justice ruled in July 2024 that several Israeli policies and practices violated both humanitarian and human rights law, stressing that states, including Slovenia, are obliged not to recognize or contribute to maintaining "the unlawful situation resulting from Israel's illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories."

Grasic also cited a Sept. 16, 2025 report by the UN Human Rights Council's independent investigative commission on Gaza, which concluded that Israel's actions amounted to genocide.

"This was the first time the UN described Israel's conduct in Gaza as genocidal," she said.

The Slovenian government had already declared Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich personae non grata in July, accusing them of inciting violence and serious human rights violations with "genocidal statements."

FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

Alongside the measure against Netanyahu, Slovenia approved a €1.2 million ($1.3 million) contribution to support the functioning of the Palestinian Authority.

Grasic said the contribution is part of an initiative by France, Spain, Norway and Saudi Arabia to ensure the financial sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.

She added that Slovenia was invited to join the initiative due to its active humanitarian engagement and consistent diplomatic support for resolving the Palestinian issue.

"Since Slovenia recognized the state of Palestine on June 4, 2024, and actively participates in initiatives for a two-state solution, it is essential to reinforce political support with financial resources," Grasic said.



