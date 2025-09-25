Putin announces plan for world’s 1st closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts as he attends a meeting during the World Atomic Week international forum, dedicated to the global nuclear industry, in Moscow on September 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Russia will launch the world's first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030 in the Tomsk region, presenting it as a revolutionary step in nuclear technology.

Speaking at the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, held as part of World Atomic Week marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, Putin stressed that the development would allow for "virtually the entire volume -- 95% -- of spent fuel to be reused repeatedly in reactors."

"This mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely solve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation and, crucially, essentially resolve the issue of uranium availability," he said, describing the project as one of Russia's proudest scientific achievements.

He noted that testing of advanced materials for the closed-loop system is already planned at a new International Research Center in Ulyanovsk, inviting international scientists to participate.

The forum, moderated by Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev, was attended by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, among others.

Putin emphasized that Russia rejects "technological colonialism," saying Moscow assists partners in building sovereign nuclear industries rather than fostering dependency. He also underlined that nuclear safety and strict adherence to non-proliferation remain priorities.

The Russian leader linked the future demand for nuclear power to the rapid growth of data centers and global green energy needs, arguing that nuclear plants provide unmatched stability, affordability, and environmental benefits.