Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles Venezuela

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook parts of Venezuela late Wednesday and was felt across several Colombian cities, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

The tremor was centered in the town of Mene Grande, Venezuela, and occurred at 6.21 pm local time (2221GMT).

The earthquake generated alarm among residents in both countries, but so far, no victims or material damage have been reported in the affected areas of Venezuela.

The tremor was felt in Colombian cities including Cúcuta and Bucaramanga, as well as in Caribbean coastal areas close to the epicenter, such as La Guajira.

Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) quickly informed the public that there was no risk of a tsunami. It specified that according to the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar), "there is no tsunami threat for the Caribbean coast of Colombia" from the earthquake.

Authorities in both countries are monitoring the situation to rule out any further impacts. The SGC noted that the neighboring country has experienced several seismic movements in recent hours.

Earthquakes are common in the border region between Colombia and Venezuela due to the tectonic activity in the area, mainly from the interaction of the Caribbean and South American plates.

This event is one of the largest magnitude tremors reported so far this year.






