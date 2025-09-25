Italy to deploy 2nd naval vessel to escort Gaza aid flotilla

Italy will send a second naval vessel to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced Thursday, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Briefing lawmakers on the flotilla, Crosetto said the government aims to prevent any incidents at sea as humanitarian ships attempt to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month, intending to break Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians have been under siege for 18 years.

"We will continue to work to ensure no incident occurs with the Flotilla, and I ask for your help in this regard, regardless of political opposition. The climate is worrying, and I say that we are unable to guarantee the safety of the vessels outside of international waters," he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

He also condemned the recent attacks on civilian vessels, saying: "Attacks on civilian vessels in open water are totally unacceptable... Any demonstration, if it respects the law, must be protected and cannot be suppressed with violence."

Organizers earlier reported 12 blasts hitting nine ships in international waters after drones repeatedly targeted the flotilla. While the group did not attribute responsibility, Israel—which has threatened to block the mission from reaching Gaza—has not commented.

Following the deployment of the frigate Fasan, Crosetto said he had "ordered the dispatch of another vessel, the Alpino, which has other capabilities should they ever be needed."

Spain also announced on Wednesday that it will send a naval vessel to support the flotilla.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,400 people have been killed since October 2023.





