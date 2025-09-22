Putin offers Trump a temporary nuclear arms control deal that would extend status quo by one year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he was ready to extend by one year the last arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow that limits the number of nuclear weapons each side has if U.S. President Donald Trump does the same.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, is due to run out on February 5, 2026.

Putin told a meeting of Russia's Security Council that he was ready to extend it by one year in the interests of global non-proliferation and to help spur dialogue with Washington about the treaty's successor.



