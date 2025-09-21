TRUMP, VANCE TO SPEAK AT RIGHT-WING ACTIVIST CHARLIE KIRKS MEMORIAL

Relatives, companions and supporters of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, including US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, will remember him at a big memorial service in the south-western state of Arizona on Sunday.



The event will take place at 11 am (1800 GMT) at a football stadium, with a capacity of 63,400, in Glendale, Arizona, where Kirk last lived with his family.



Tens of thousands of guests are expected to attend, with Trump and Vance scheduled to speak alongside Kirk's widow Erika.



Other government representatives and Trump's eldest son, Don Jr, want to attend.



Very tight security precautions are expected. The country has been under particular strain since the fatal shooting.



Kirk, 31, was shot dead at an event at a university in the state of Utah on September 10.



The alleged perpetrator, a 22-year-old man, was arrested a short time later and charged with murder. He faces the death penalty.



The assassination has had unexpected and significant political repercussions in the United States and provoked concerns over Trump and Vance's calls to punish people who condone or rejoice over Kirk's death. Critics say such speech is protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment.



Kirk was very close to Trump's government and his family. The activist founded the Turning Point USA organization in 2012, which is now active at numerous schools and universities.



Through his platforms - including a successful podcast - Kirk reached an audience of millions, especially young people. Critics accused him of spreading racist, homophobic and sexist views.



