Pope calls for peace in Gaza, says 'no future based on violence or revenge'

This photo taken and handout on September 21, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV addressing the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer in The Vatican. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed the Catholic Church's solidarity with the people of Gaza, declaring that there can be "no future based on violence, forced exile, or revenge" as Israel intensifies its relentless offensive against Palestinian territory.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, the pope described Gaza as a "martyred land" and told thousands of faithful gathered in the square: "The entire church expresses its solidarity with the brothers and sisters who are suffering in this martyred land."

The pontiff underlined the urgent need for peace, stressing: "People need peace."

His remarks came as Israel escalates its military campaign in Gaza, where nearly two years of war have left over 65,000 dead and the humanitarian situation in ruins.

The pope has repeatedly appealed for an end to the violence in the region, urging dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for human dignity as the only path toward a just and lasting peace.