 Contact Us
News World Ukraine's Zelenskyy announces plans to meet with Trump

Ukraine's Zelenskyy announces plans to meet with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a forthcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss security, investments, and military cooperation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 20,2025
Subscribe
UKRAINES ZELENSKYY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO MEET WITH TRUMP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday announced plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of next week's UN General Assembly in New York.

In an interview with Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy said security issues, investments, and military cooperation will be discussed during the meeting.

"A meeting with US President Trump will be held during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly," he said.

Zelenskyy also announced meetings with leaders of Western tech companies and defense sectors during his visit to the US.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began on Sept. 9. Debates involving world leaders will take place on Sept. 23-27 and 29.