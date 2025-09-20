ERDOĞAN SET TO DRAW WORLDS ATTENTION TO GAZA GENOCIDE AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will once again draw the world's attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as he has in previous years at the UN General Assembly meetings.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, Erdoğan has brought Israel's genocide in Palestine to the global agenda at UN meetings he has attended since his time as prime minister, becoming the voice of Palestine.

In these meetings, he has called on the international community to act together against Israel's oppression, frequently emphasizing that the solution lies in the immediate establishment of an independent and homogeneous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In his 2007 address to the 62nd General Assembly, which he attended as then-prime minister, Erdoğan said the Middle East conflict constituted one of the most significant sources of instability in the region where Türkiye is located.

Stressing that they see the Palestinian issue, which has repercussions both regionally and beyond, as the fundamental issue at the heart of the Middle East conflict, he said the issue requires the cooperation of not only the region but also countries beyond the region.

"We believe that a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will have a positive impact on resolving other problems in the region.

"We are ready to provide all kinds of support to the parties in their efforts to revitalize the Peace Process and to contribute to the planned international meeting," he stressed.

Erdoğan struck similar tones in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2009, emphasizing that this is one of the regional issues Türkiye places particular importance on.

- Establishing lasting peace in Gaza 'conscientious responsibility'

A solution to the Palestinian issue would only be possible if everyone was treated fairly and equally, Erdoğan said, adding: "Ending the human tragedy in Gaza and establishing lasting peace is our humanitarian and conscientious responsibility."

In his speech to the 66th UN General Assembly in 2011, he said the failure to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and on the contrary, the constant squandering of rights and law for the sake of political balances, is the greatest blow to the sense of international justice.

There are hundreds of resolutions passed under the UN umbrella that Israel disregards, he noted.

Highlighting that the UN is incapable of taking any steps to end the humanitarian tragedy experienced by the Palestinian people, Erdoğan said: "There are no sanctions against Israel, which readily uses phosphorus bombs, Israel, which possesses atomic bombs.

"However, as soon as they sense such a climate in the environment, they start trying to figure out how to impose sanctions. Is this justice? Shouldn't this be questioned?"

"If, as the international community, we believe in the ideal of establishing international peace and security, the founding purpose of the UN, Israel must be pressured for peace, despite those who govern it, and clearly demonstrated that it is not above the law," he further highlighted.

- Türkiye's 'unconditional' support for recognition of Palestine

Erdoğan said that one of the most important steps to be taken in this sense is to meet the Palestinian people's just demand for state recognition and to ensure that the representatives of the State of Palestine take their rightful place as UN members in the global body.

Türkiye's support for the recognition of the State of Palestine is "unconditional," he stressed, underlining that Ankara is ready to make every effort to ensure peace prevails in the Middle East.

In this respect, Türkiye will continue to take an active stance to resolve the Palestine-Israeli conflict, recognize the State of Palestine, achieve "internal reconciliation among Palestinians, and lift the illegal blockade that the people of Gaza are subjected to."

"We have no problem with the Israeli people. The problem stems from the aggressive policies of the current Israeli government," Erdoğan stated in his speech.

- 2-State solution

Erdoğan, in his first address to the 69th UN General Assembly in 2014 as president, said: "The immediate implementation of a two-state solution in Palestine, the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, and the establishment of an independent and sustainable Palestinian state alongside Israel are political, humanitarian, and moral imperatives."

He noted that the two-state solution was discussed at the UN podium but no action was taken, saying: "Talk is not enough. We need action. It is time for action."

- 'World is bigger than five'

Erdoğan urged the UN to address global issues, saying: "Without further delay, before more innocent lives are lost, before the global conscience is further wounded, the UN must weigh in on the problems.

He emphasized that "the world is bigger than five."

"It is unacceptable for the global conscience for five permanent members of the UN Security Council to neutralize the UN in a way that is incompatible with global realities," Erdoğan added.

In his 2016 address to the 71st UN General Assembly, the Turkish president said the international community owes a debt to Palestinian children to ensure that the Palestinian people are given the opportunity to live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on a two-state solution.

In his 2017 address to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Turkish president said that the continuation of the peace process is only possible if Israel immediately halts its illegal settlement activities and takes steps toward a two-state solution.

In his address to the 73rd session in 2018, Erdoğan said: "The efforts of those who do not raise their voice against the oppression inflicted on Palestinians, and who try to reduce the assistance given to them, only serve to embolden the oppressors."

At the 74th session in 2019, he underscored that one of the places where injustice is most prevalent in the world is the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

"If even the images of the vile murder of an innocent Palestinian woman on the street by Israeli security forces just a few days ago cannot stir consciences, then we are at a point where words fail," Erdoğan added.

- Presentation with maps

The Turkish president, showing maps of the region, questioned where the territory of Israel actually covers.

"I wonder where this Israel is? What territory does this Israel cover? Where was Israel in 1947? After that, where was Israel in 1949 and 1967? And where is Israel now?" He asked, and continued: "It's 1947, it's almost as if there's no Israel here; it's all Palestine... There's a partition plan in 1947, and Palestine is shrinking, Israel is growing.

"Then in 1967, and with 1949, Israel is growing, Palestine is shrinking. Now, the current situation is that Palestine is virtually gone; almost all of it is Israel. Is Israel getting enough? No, it is not. Now, Israel is trying to take the rest," he underlined.

Stressing that many UN resolutions against Israel are not implemented.

"If we, under this roof (UN), cannot be effective with the decisions we make, where will justice be concentrated? That's our problem," Erdoğan highlighted.

"The solution is the immediate establishment of an independent and homogeneous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Any peace plan other than this has no chance of being fair, accepted, or implemented. I ask from the UN podium: Where are the borders of the State of Israel? Are they the 1948 borders, the 1967 borders, or does it have another border? If the Golan Heights and the settlements in the West Bank, just like other occupied Palestinian territories, are not within the borders of this state, how can they be usurped before the eyes of the world?"

At the 75th session in 2020, which he attended via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic, Erdoğan emphasized that the system of occupation and oppression in Palestine continues to wound consciences.

Countries that have declared their intention to open embassies in Jerusalem, contrary to UN resolutions and international law, are only serving to further complicate the conflict with this stance, he added.

- Israeli ambassador leaves the hall

The Turkish president's criticism of Israel in his address prompted the Israeli ambassador to leave the hall.

Israel's then-envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, left the hall while Erdoğan was touching on Israel's "policies of oppression, violence, and intimidation" against Palestine.

To achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, the policies of occupation, annexation, and illegal settlements must be ended absolutely and immediately, Erdoğan stated at the 76th session in 2021.

At the 77th session in 2022, the Turkish president reiterated his country's strong support for the two-state solution vision in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It is essential to respect the historical and cultural identity of Jerusalem and the sanctity of the Haram al-Sharif, to stop illegal settlement activities in the occupied territories, and to ensure the safety of life and property of Palestinians," Erdoğan said.

In his address at the 78th session in 2023, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's continued support for the Palestinian people and state in their struggle to achieve their legitimate rights based on international law.

- 'We will continue to support the Palestinian people and state'

In his address to the 79th UN General Assembly in 2024, Erdoğan emphasized expressed his satisfaction at seeing the representative of Palestine, after a long struggle, among member states.

"I hope this historic step will mark the final turning point on Palestine's path to UN membership.

"I invite other states that have not recognized Palestine to stand on the right side of history at this critical juncture and recognize the State of Palestine as soon as possible," he noted.

- 'Coercive measures must be put on agenda'

Erdoğan emphasized that Israel's stalling and deceptive tactics should not be given any further credence.

"In an environment where UN Security Council Resolution 2735 is not being implemented, coercive measures against Israel must be put on the agenda.

"Israel's stance has once again demonstrated that it is essential for the international community to develop a protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murderous network must also be stopped by the alliance of humanity," he added.

Noting that Türkiye is the country that sends the most aid to Gaza, Erdoğan said that Ankara, by halting trade transactions with Israel, has demonstrated its sensitivity on this issue.

"We also stand with the people and government of Lebanon, against whom Israel has recently escalated its attacks," he further highlighted.

Erdoğan also expressed his support for the genocide case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice to ensure that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished.

Stressing that Türkiye would take every necessary step to ensure justice is served in the case in which it has applied to be an intervening party, Erdoğan said: "We are fighting, and will continue to fight, every legal battle to ensure that the blood of our daughter Aysenur Ezgi Eygi -- who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful protest in Nablus -- does not go unpunished."

This year, on Sept. 23, Erdoğan will address the UN General Assembly, and the main agenda of his speech will again be the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza and the steps to be taken internationally against Israel.

As in previous years when he attended the UN General Assembly meetings, the Turkish president will once again draw the world's attention to the genocide taking place in Gaza this year.