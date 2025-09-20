Chinna, Morocco agree to create strategic dialogue mechanism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a strategic dialogue mechanism, according to an official statement.

Meeting with his counterpart in Beijing, Wang expressed China's willingness to "work with Morocco to uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic ties, maintain high-level exchanges, plan cooperation in various fields, and jointly open up a brighter future for China-Morocco and China-Arab relations."

Bourita, in turn, said that Morocco "firmly adheres" to the one-China principle and "fully supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and security."

Developing relations with China is Morocco's unwavering strategic choice, Bourita said.

He also expressed Morocco's willingness to "deepen cooperation" with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, expand exchanges in various sectors such as tourism, and "continuously promote the strategic partnership between the two countries."

The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East.





