Zelensky says Ukraine conducting counteroffensive against Russia in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that Ukrainian troops are conducting a counteroffensive in the eastern Donetsk region against Russian forces, claiming that 100 Russian soldiers were captured.

In a video address shared on Telegram during a visit to the region, Zelensky said that "fierce clashes" are taking place as part of the ongoing "counteroffensive operation" near the settlements of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, two key fronts in the region.

Zelensky did not specify when the counteroffensive began, but claimed that Ukrainian forces have managed to inflict "significant losses" on the Russian military and prevented them from an offensive in the area.

Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian forces retook control of 160 square kilometers (61 square miles) and seven settlements since the start of the counteroffensive, as well as "cleared" over 170 square kilometers (65 square miles) and nine settlements from Russian presence.

He also claimed that almost 100 Russian soldiers were captured as prisoners of war.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the over three-and-a-half-year war.