Türkiye to continue raising Palestinian cause at every forum, says President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said that criticism of Israel is growing day by day, and international pressure is increasing, adding that Ankara will continue to raise the Palestinian cause at every forum.

Talking to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, President Erdoğan said Israel continues to undermine peace, vowing that Türkiye will be the voice of Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

Erdoğan said Israel's Gaza offensive marked a "new phase of genocide," and warned that it threatens both Palestine and regional stability, citing Qatar as an example.

Commenting on Israel's ongoing aggression, President Erdoğan underlined that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis is Türkiye's priority.

He underlined the unity in the Islamic world against Israel and the need for Palestinian political unity.

Both leaders also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues during the meeting.