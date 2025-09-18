We 'absolutely agree' on need for Gaza peace, Starmer says at news conference with Trump

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) ahead of their bilateral meeting in Chequers, the country residence of the Prime Minister in Aylesbury, Britain, 18 September 2025. (IHA Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at a news conference with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, expressed their joint agreement on the need for peace and a roadmap towards peace in the Middle East as the situation in Gaza is "intolerable."

At the presser in Buckinghamshire after bilateral talks with Trump, Starmer said the situation in Gaza, as well as the UK's plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, was among the other things they discussed.

He reiterated the UK's call for the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," he said.

Claiming that Hamas "doesn't want a two-state solution, peace or a ceasefire" in Gaza, Starmer said the timing of recognizing a Palestinian state set by the UK has "nothing to do" with Trump's state visit.

In July, Starmer said the UK will recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York in September unless Israel takes "substantive steps" to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agree to a truce.

Citing government sources, The i Paper reported on Wednesday that Britain will formally recognize Palestine this weekend after Trump concludes his state visit.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Starmer said they "have to put extra pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring to recent Russian attacks across Ukraine as well as a drone incursion into Poland last week, Starmer said it was "increased recklessness."

"That's why I said earlier that they're not the actions of someone who wants peace," he added.

Starmer also mentioned that there should be strong security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire. "One of my long concerns here has been that whilst we talk about a ceasefire and we all want a ceasefire, and we talk about what might happen after a ceasefire, we mustn't forget that Ukraine needs our support," he said.