TRNC security safeguarded as Türkiye condemns Gaza violence

On Israel's ground operations in Gaza, the Ministry of National Defense said: "The international community can no longer ignore the systematic oppression, state terrorism, and genocide occurring in Gaza. We call on the international community to take effective and deterrent measures without further delay and to impose serious sanctions on Israel to ensure peace and stability in the region."

GCA AND ISRAEL COOPERATION

Ministry of National Defense sources reiterated regarding the GCA-Israel defense cooperation: "All initiatives aimed at upsetting the balance on the island are being closely monitored, and measures are being implemented to safeguard the security and peace of the TRNC."

For a more effective, deterrent, and ready Turkish Armed Forces, training and exercise activities continue uninterrupted.

From 22–26 September, the Türkiye-Egypt Friendship Sea (Bahr El Sadaka) Naval Exercise Special Drill will be conducted in the Eastern Mediterranean to strengthen bilateral relations and improve interoperability between Türkiye and Egypt.

The exercise will involve naval units (TCG Oruçreis and TCG Gediz frigates, TCG İmbat and TCG Bora fast attack boats, and TCG Gür submarine) as well as air units (2x F-16s), alongside Egyptian Naval Forces. For the first time in 13 years, the exercise will include a Distinguished Observer Day on 25 September, attended by the Commanders of the Turkish and Egyptian Navies.