Spain authorizes investigation into Israeli crimes in Gaza

Spain's attorney general has authorized an investigation into possible crimes by Israel in Gaza, local media reported Thursday.

According to the decree, first reported by Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER, the probe will examine whether Israeli actions in Gaza amount to serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The results will be communicated to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Before opening the inquiry, Spanish police collected testimony and other evidence. Investigators said the material points to serious violations of international law.

The decree stressed the importance of collecting evidence in Spain, saying it could support international cooperation "so that in the future it can be properly used as incriminating proof of the crimes committed."

The attorney general's office also cited Spain's obligations under the Genocide Convention and its June 2024 intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

Spanish law allows courts to hear cases on genocide and crimes against humanity committed abroad if suspects are Spanish citizens, residents in Spain, or foreigners present in Spain whose extradition has been denied, according to the report.

The investigation mirrors Spain's earlier probe into alleged war crimes by Russia in Ukraine.





