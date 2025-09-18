Nationwide strikes kick off in France, 30 arrested

Nationwide strikes and protests led by trade unions kicked off across France early Thursday, with 30 people arrested so far.

In the early hours of a day of nationwide mobilization, France's National Police reported 40 blockades and 30 arrests, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told reporters that there have already been some "attempted blockades" across Paris and a "sabotage attempt against a water network" in Martinique.

Protesters have also started gathering across Var, Caen, Finistere, and Toulon.

Schools are not exempt from the strikes, with a high school in Paris blocked by students, and 33% of primary school teachers also joining the walkout.

Organized by major French trade unions, the mobilization comes in response to controversial budget proposals introduced by former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Retailleau said on Wednesday that he expects a "very, very strong" mobilization across multiple sectors, including public services, education, transport, agriculture, industry, and entertainment.

To secure the protests, the Interior Ministry will deploy more than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide, alongside armored vehicles, drones, and water cannons.

In a move not seen since the Yellow Vest protests, 24 Centaure armored vehicles will be deployed across France, along with around ten water-launching devices.

Approximately 40 union marches are planned across the country, with preliminary estimates indicating that up to 800,000 demonstrators will participate.

The Sept. 18 action follows the "Block Everything" mobilization last week, which drew nearly 197,000 people nationwide.





- CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL BUDGET PLAN

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sept. 8.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the European Union's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year also led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.





