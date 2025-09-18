Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the promotion ceremony of General Officers of the Armed Forces, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on August 4, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was diagnosed with early stages of skin cancer Wednesday, one day after being admitted to a hospital for the second time in a week.

The hospital reported that skin lesions detected on his body showed the "presence of squamous cell carcinoma." Doctors said Bolsonaro will undergo regular checkups to monitor his condition.

Bolsonaro, 70, was admitted Tuesday to a hospital in Brasilia after experiencing "vomiting, and low blood pressure," but the diagnosis came from tests performed Sunday during a previous hospital visit, where he underwent a procedure to remove skin lesions from his chest and arms.

Bolsonaro's oncologist, Claudio Birolini, described the cancer as an "intermediate" form, positioned between the least and most aggressive types of skin cancer. His cancer was described as "in situ," meaning the abnormal cells showed no signs of spreading.

Birolini said extirpation is considered a cure. Bolsonaro, who has bandages and stitches, is expected to have them removed within two weeks.

Bolsonaro was discharged Wednesday and returned home, where he is under house arrest.

He has been under home confinement since before he was convicted of leading a coup plot between 2022 and 2023. He was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison.

The legal terms of his house arrest, ordered by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, allow him to leave his home for a medical emergency, but his defense must provide a medical report to the judge.

Allies of the former president have used his health status as an argument for him to continue serving his sentence at home, citing fears of medical complications or mistreatment if he were transferred to a jail cell.

Bolsonaro's eldest son, Sen Flavio Bolsonaro, said his father would overcome his diagnosis. "My father has already fought tougher battles and won. This one won't be any different," he wrote on the US social media company X