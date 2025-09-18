EUROPEAN LEADERS WELCOME BLOCS PROPOSED MEASURES AGAINST ISRAEL

European leaders welcomed measures proposed Wednesday by the European Commission against Israel.

"I welcome the European Commission's proposals on the suspension of certain trade provisions of the Association Agreement with Israel, and on sanctions against extremist ministers and violent settlers, as well as against Hamas. It is now for member states to decide," European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

He stressed that the measures are not aimed at the Israeli people but rather aim to show that Europe "cannot accept the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza and the West Bank."

Costa noted that Tel Aviv's actions have gone "far beyond" its legitimate right to self-defense.

"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and unacceptable. An immediate ceasefire is urgent. Full humanitarian access must be re-established. The hostages have to be released unconditionally," he added.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris also welcomed the proposal as "hugely significant," pointing to the "genocide taking place in Gaza" and reiterating the urgent need for action.

"Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians, as confirmed yesterday by an independent UN investigative commission. Europe must act now!" Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon wrote on X, expressing support for the proposals.

Stressing that Sweden has long called on the EU to offer "concrete proposals" to put pressure on the Israeli government, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard also welcomed the Commission's announcement.

"Sweden cannot solve the Middle East conflicts alone, but by pushing forward and working together with other EU member states to achieve joint decisions, we can truly make a difference. An immediate ceasefire and a lasting end to hostilities are needed, all remaining hostages must be released, and the suffering in Gaza must come to an end," she said on X.

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib stressed that the Commission is now "stepping up action" and urged others to do the same.

"Now time for others to also step up and defend International Humanitarian Law. This is EVERYONE'S duty," Lahbib said on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas unveiled plans Wednesday to downgrade trade ties with Israel and sanction top officials over findings of human rights abuses in Gaza, marking a major shift in the bloc's approach to Tel Aviv.

Maros Sefcovic, European commissioner for trade and economic security, said the proposal targets key provisions of the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement, including the free movement of goods, services, public procurement, competition and intellectual property.

"In practice, this means that imports from Israel to the EU will lose the preferential access to the EU market, and that these goods will be charged duties at the level applied to any other third countries with whom the EU has no free trade agreement," he told a press conference in Brussels.

The commission also announced sanctions on the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, extremist Cabinet ministers of the Israeli government and violent settlers. The European Council now needs to approve the decision unanimously.





