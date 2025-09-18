Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday described the EU's decision to reduce Russian energy imports as "self-destructive" and even "suicidal."

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Brussels has consistently pursued over many years a destructive course for its own member states.

"I believe this looks more like some kind of self-mutilation. It's already suicidal," she said about proposals within the European Commission to speed up the phase-out of Russian fossil fuel imports.

She added that Brussels recognized the impossibility of fully replacing Russian energy via market mechanisms alone, leading to direct legislative action compelling member states to halt purchases of Russian raw materials.

"It appears that the creators of the European Economic Council could hardly imagine how far astray this institution would stray. The founding fathers envisioned something completely different, while today's leaders seem indifferent to European well-being," Zakharova said.

Turning to the recent drone incident in Poland, Zakharova criticized the Eastern European state's authorities for failing to provide clarity.

"In November 2022, there was a similar story involving the fall of a Ukrainian missile onto Polish territory. Both Warsaw and its so-called advisers declared this missile to be Russian," she said.

Earlier in the day, Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister-coordinator of intelligence services, acknowledged that during anti-drone operations, one residential building was hit by a rocket fired from an F-16 fighter jet, currently in service with Ukraine, not a drone.

Addressing concerns about stricter visa rules for Russians, Zakharova assured that Russia remains open to European visitors: "We aim to build bridges between peoples despite divisive efforts within the EU."

Discussing NATO observations during the West-2025 military exercises, Zakharova emphasized that NATO observers confirmed the lack of threat from Russia and Belarus.

Observers from the US could see for themselves the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 military exercises did not pose any threat to NATO, according to Zakharova.

"We hope that American observers' involvement will help them see clearly without being biased by myths often propagated by themselves in media outlets," she said.

Concerning the resumption of direct flights between Russia and the US, Zakharova said Moscow submitted documents to Washington concerning the possibility of restoring direct air communication and expects prompt reciprocal steps by Americans for substantive discussion on timelines for restoring air traffic.

Addressing Britain, France, and Germany, Zakharova urged them to demonstrate foresight and prudence by abandoning erroneous attempts to restore UN sanctions against Iran.

"We strongly urge European countries involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to refrain from confrontation and reconsider their mistaken approach regarding snapback measures. They should prioritize nuclear non-proliferation interests outlined in the Cairo Agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency," she said.