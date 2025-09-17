Zelensky to lead Ukrainian delegation at 80th UN General Assembly session in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will lead a delegation from his country to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said on Wednesday. The General Debate opens on Sept. 23 and will conclude on Sept. 29.

According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, Tykhyi said the holding of the Crimea Platform's fifth summit is among the new elements of this year's UNGA meeting, which he described as "very symbolic."

"Because with the return of Crimea to Ukraine, not only will territorial integrity be restored, but also respect for the UN Charter. This is our position," Tykhyi was quoted as saying during a conversation with journalists. He added that bilateral talks, as well as a series of events, are planned during the visit.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also said that the forthcoming summit of the Crimea Platform will take place in New York on Sept. 24.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday hinted at a potential meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in New York.