US, Bangladesh hold joint military drill on air safety

The US and Bangladesh militaries are conducting a 7-day multilateral exercise to enhance defense cooperation and humanitarian preparedness in the South Asian country.

The 7-day multilateral exercise brings together nearly 92 US and 90 Bangladeshi Air Force personnel, 2 Sri Lankan Air Force medical personnel, the Oregon Air National Guard, and regional partners, said a US Embassy media release on Wednesday.

The exercise will enhance "cooperation in medical readiness, air safety, engineering support, and disaster management operations," according to the statement.

US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson, along with senior Bangladesh Armed Forces officials, visited the Zahurul Haque Cantonment in the port city of Chittagong on Tuesday to observe Exercise Pacific Angel 25, a multilateral program focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

According to the US Embassy, the Pacific Angel 25 highlights the US and Bangladesh's ongoing commitment to defense cooperation and humanitarian preparedness, strengthening the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to future crises.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Air Force, on the US-based social media platform Facebook, said that the exercise is being held with the participation of a C-130J transport aircraft of the Bangladeshi Air Force, an Mi-17 helicopter, two C-130J transport aircraft of the Pacific Air Force, a total of 150 members of the Bangladeshi Air Force, and 92 members of the US Pacific Air Force, and will continue until Sept. 18, it added.

Earlier in July, for the fourth year in a row, both countries organized three joint military exercises in Bangladesh on common "security interests" in the region.





