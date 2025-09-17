Latvia arrests suspected spy for Russia

Latvia's security service has arrested one of the Baltic country's own citizens on suspicion of spying for neighbouring Russia, the agency said Wednesday.

The alleged spy is accused of revealing the locations and security measures of Latvian and allied NATO troops on its territory to his Moscow handlers, according to the State Security Service (VDD).

"According to information at VDD's disposal, the male has also shared other information with the Russian intelligence and security service which could be used against the national security interests of Latvia and other Baltic region states," it said.

The suspect has not been publicly identified but a criminal investigation has been opened, four properties have been searched and he has been in detention since late August.

Latvia and its fellow Baltic states have ben NATO members since 2004 and are staunch allies of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

The situation on their eastern border is tense after recent alleged incursions by Russian drones.