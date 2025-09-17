In response to Netanyahu, Erdoğan: We will break back of those who seek to flood our region with blood

In response to Israel's war-criminal leader Benjamin Netanyahu, President Erdoğan underlined in his comments: "Jerusalem is the shared cause, memory, and heritage of the 2 billion Muslims of the Islamic world. We will not allow foreign hands to defile it. As Muslims, we will not take a single step back from our rights in Eastern Jerusalem. The followers of Hitler will never escape their torment."

Erdoğan: We will break the back of those who seek to flood our region with blood

Speaking at the foundation ceremony of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs complex in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid out in his address the following keynotes:

Let's not forget that the language of diplomacy is courtesy. But this does not mean that we will remain silent in the face of rudeness. We will break the back of those who seek to flood our region with blood, as we have done throughout history, and we will stand firm. We do not bow to oppression and tyrants.

No one can prevent us from standing alongside the oppressed Gazans under Israel's savage attacks. Terrorism and massacre are a mental blockage. This blockage, which holds our region captive, will eventually be broken. Those who act with barbarity will drown in the blood they spill.

"Jerusalem is the shared cause, memory, and heritage of 2 billion Muslims"

We have made our city of respect, wisdom, and tolerance a haven of happiness for centuries. Today, half of our hearts are in Mecca and half in Medina.



Jerusalem is the shared cause, memory, and heritage of 2 billion Muslims around the world. We will not allow foreign hands to defile it. As Muslims, we will not take a single step back from our rights in Eastern Jerusalem. The followers of Hitler will never escape their torment."











