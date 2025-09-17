Fiji opens embassy in Jerusalem amid Western push to recognize Palestinian state

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Wednesday opened his country's new embassy in Jerusalem, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in attendance.

Writing on social media platform X, Saar hailed Faji's move as "historic decision," calling Jerusalem "the eternal capital" of Israel.

The move comes as several Western countries, including the UK, France, Canada and Australia, have announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly meetings this month.

So far, at least 149 of the 193 UN member states have recognized Palestine, first proclaimed by the late Yasser Arafat in exile in 1988.

While the US, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay maintain embassies in Jerusalem, most countries have kept their missions in Tel Aviv in line with international law.

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the American Embassy from Tel Aviv.

Palestinians, however, regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, in accordance with UN resolutions that reject Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 and its annexation in 1980.

Rights groups say Israel is attempting to annex the occupied West Bank through widespread home demolitions, expulsions, land seizures and accelerated settlement expansion.

Analysts warn such policies would end any prospect of a two-state solution envisioned in numerous UN resolutions.