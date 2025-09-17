BRAZILS BOLSONARO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FEELING UNWELL, SON SAYS

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with persistent hiccups, vomiting and low blood pressure, his son said on Tuesday.



Flávio Bolsonaro wrote on X that his father felt unwell and was urgently taken by prison officers to Hospital DF Star in Brasília. The hospital later said the 70-year-old would remain overnight, news site G1 reported, citing doctors.



Doctors said Bolsonaro suffers from anemia and still showed signs of a recent bout of pneumonia, G1 reported. He has received an iron infusion.



"My father felt his diaphragm cramp, which took his breath away and made him vomit to clear his airways," Flávio Bolsonaro told reporters outside the hospital.



Bolsonaro had already received treatment on Sunday for skin lesions. The former president has required repeated medical care recently due to long-term complications from a 2018 knife attack during his presidential campaign.



The ex-president is currently under house arrest. Last week, he was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for his role in an attempted coup following his 2022 election loss to his leftist successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



