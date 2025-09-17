Arab states hail roadmap for resolving crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

Arab states welcomed a roadmap reached by Syria, Jordan, and the US for resolving the crisis in Syria's southern Suwayda city.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the announced roadmap and reaffirmed its support for all steps taken by Syria to achieve security and stability and preserve its resources and territorial integrity "in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for a more stable, prosperous Syria."

The ministry also praised the efforts made by Jordan and the United States in this regard.

In a statement, the Kuwait Foreign Ministry hailed the adoption of a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Suwayda and stabilize southern Syria, reiterating support for "all regional and international efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Syria and preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

For its part, Qatar welcomed the initiative, considering it "an important step that reflects the collective will for building the future of a new Syria and strengthening security and peace in the region."

It renewed its position "in support of Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity."

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced a seven-step roadmap on Tuesday to resolve the crisis in Suwayda following talks in Damascus with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

The roadmap outlines uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid to Suwayda, restoration of essential services, and the deployment of local security forces to secure roads and facilitate movement.

Under the roadmap, the Syrian government will take "necessary legal measures against all those proven to have committed violations or abuses against civilians and their property" and establish a local council in coordination with communities to represent "all components of society as a key partner in achieving national reconciliation."

Tuesday's discussions build on earlier rounds hosted by Amman in July and August that focused on consolidating a ceasefire in Suwayda and finding a resolution to the conflict there.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19, following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.





