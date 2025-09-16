EU considers full ban on Russian tourists in new sanctions package

The European Commission is considering a full ban on Russian tourists entering the EU as part of its 19th sanctions package targeting Moscow over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

If approved, the measure would mark the bloc's toughest travel restriction on Russian citizens since the start of the conflict and would require unanimous agreement from all 27 member states.

The proposal was reportedly initiated by Poland, Finland and the Baltic states, which have long advocated for stricter controls on Russian travelers, officials told TVP World.

Countries that benefit from Russian tourism, such as Italy, Spain, Greece and France, as well as Moscow-friendly Hungary, may oppose a full ban.

An EU source said that the Commission is exploring two options. One would involve issuing non-binding guidance urging member states to restrict tourist visas following the summer surge in Russian visitors. The other would embed a full tourist ban in the sanctions package, making it legally binding but politically more difficult to implement.

According to commission data, more than 500,000 Russians received visas to the Schengen area in 2024, a sharp increase from the previous year despite the ongoing war.

The 19th sanctions package, initially expected to be unveiled Wednesday but now delayed, will build on previous measures targeting Russian banks, energy exports and individuals linked to the Kremlin.

Separately, some EU states, including the Czech Republic and Latvia, are pushing for restrictions on Russian diplomatic travel within the Schengen zone, citing security concerns after the expulsion of Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover in recent years.