RUBIO VISITS JERUSALEMS WESTERN WALL WITH NETANYAHU

News World Rubio visits Jerusalem's Western Wall with Netanyahu

Rubio visits Jerusalem's Western Wall with Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a significant visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday. He was accompanied on the highly symbolic visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

DPA WORLD Published September 14,2025 Subscribe

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was also present at the holy site in Jerusalem's Old City. A video showed them placing notes into the crevices of the wall, often referred to as the Wailing Wall.



The wall is a remnant of the fortification of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is located at the foot of the Temple Mount, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, who call it the Nobel Sanctuary.



An official US visit can be interpreted as recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Old City.



Before his departure, Rubio said that US President Donald Trump was "not happy" about Israel's airstrike in Qatar on Tuesday, which was intended to kill leading members of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas.



He said that Washington's relations with Israel would not be affected by this. However, he would discuss with the Israelis how the attack impacts efforts to end the Gaza war.



Rubio told reporters before his departure that Trump wants Hamas to be defeated. Trump wants the war to end, he wants all 48 hostages to come home, including those who have died, Rubio continued.



Rubio added that he needed to discuss with Israel how the events of the past week have affected the possibility of achieving this in a short time.



What has happened has happened, he said. Now, it is necessary to consider how to proceed.



"Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal," Rubio wrote on X.













