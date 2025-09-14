EU foreign policy chief says Russian drone breach of Romanian airspace 'unacceptable'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday said the violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones was "unacceptable" and warned it poses risks to regional stability.

"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU Member State's sovereignty," Kallas wrote on the US social media company X. "This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security."

She said the EU stands in solidarity with Romania and added: "I am in close contact with the Romanian government."

Romania's Defense Ministry said that a Russian drone entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, the latest in a series of cross-border incidents along NATO's eastern flank.

The breach followed similar alerts in Poland earlier this week, when Warsaw scrambled fighter jets in response to drone threats near the Ukrainian border. NATO has recently announced new measures to strengthen defenses with the establishment of Eastern Sentry.