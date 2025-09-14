Crime down in Memphis, Tennessee, due to US president: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that crime is down in Memphis, Tennessee, because of his and the efforts of the federal government.

"The only reason crime is somewhat down in Memphis is because the FBI, and others in the Federal Government, at my direction, have been working there for 5 months - on the absolutely terrible Crime numbers," he wrote on his Truth social.

Trump, however, said that "the real work by us has barely begun."

"That happens after we make the official announcement that WE'RE COMING, and when we do that, as we did in now VERY SAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., the no crime "miracle" begins. ONLY I CAN SAVE THEM!!" he said.

Trump said Friday he will next deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, one of the largest cities in the Republican-led state of Tennessee, to crack down on crime in the city.

"We're going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply troubled, and the mayor is happy. He's a Democrat mayor, the mayor is happy. And the governor, Tennessee, the governor is happy. Deeply troubled. We're going to fix that just like we did Washington," Trump said during a Fox News interview.

The president's claim that the mayor approves of the planned intervention appears to be at stark odds with previous comments from the mayor.

Lee Harris, the mayor of Shelby County, where Memphis is located, urged Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday to "please reconsider" plans to deploy the National Guard to the city.





