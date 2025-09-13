News World Elon Musk calls for change of UK government at Tommy Robinson rally

Elon Musk calls for change of UK government at Tommy Robinson rally

Speaking at a far-right rally in London on Saturday, Elon Musk urged a change of government in the UK and launched a fresh attack on the "woke mind virus." The event was organized by British activist Tommy Robinson.

DPA WORLD Published September 13,2025 Subscribe

Elon Musk called for a change of government in the UK and railed against the "woke mind virus" as he spoke at British far-right activist Tommy Robinson's rally in London.



The X owner claimed a "dissolution of Parliament" is needed and said "massive uncontrolled migration" was contributing to the "destruction of Britain" in comments via video link.



He also told the crowd that "violence is coming" and that "you either fight back or you die."



Lib Dem leader Ed Davey criticized the appearance, saying the UK's democracy is "too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons."



The Tesla boss has waded into British politics before, notably when he started a war of words with the UK Government over the grooming gangs scandal.



He has also criticised the UK's Online Safety Act, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.



He had a warm relationship with Nigel Farage, and there were even rumours he could channel a donation to his party before Musk called for the Reform UK leader to be replaced during a dispute over his support for Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.



The tech billionaire appeared at the rally on Saturday after Ben Habib, the former deputy of Reform UK who now leads Advance UK, a political party Robinson has joined.



Musk said: "I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration.



"A failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang-raped. It's unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government."



He called for a change of Government in Britain.



He said: "You can't – we don't have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it's too long.



"Something's got to be done. There's got to be a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote held."



Mr Musk was interviewed by Robinson and appeared on a screen on stage so protesters could watch.



Around 110,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall, London, for the "Unite the Kingdom" event, which faced counter-protests by around 5,000 anti-racism campaigners.



At the end of the interview, Robinson said: "Not only are we in the fight right now, but we're on the advance thanks to free speech being fought for, for us, by Elon Musk."



Musk called the political left "the party of murder" in reference to the death of Charlie Kirk, the Donald Trump ally and co-founder of right-wing young organisation Turning Point USA who was shot this week.



"The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. I mean, let that sink in for a minute, that's who we're dealing with here," he said.



He said that the British public are "scared to exercise their free speech" and claimed the BBC was "complicit in the destruction of Britain".



He said he wanted to appeal to "British common sense" and "the reasonable centre, the people who ordinarily wouldn't get involved in politics".



"My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice," he added.



"You're in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you.



"You either fight back or you die, that's the truth, I think."



He also railed against the "woke mind virus" and said decisions for advancement should be on merit rather than "discrimination on the basis of sex, or religion or any race or anything else".



He said: "A lot of the woke stuff is actually super-racist, it's super-sexist and often it's anti-religion, but only anti-Christian, like why anti-Christian? That's unfair.



"This is why I give my message to the reasonable middle: 'Do you not want a world where there is fairness, common sense and you advance as a function of how hard you work and your talent and your integrity?'.



"That should be all that matters, the woke mind virus, that I call it, is against all that."



Lib Dem leader Sir Ed posted on X: "Our democracy is too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons.



"Elon Musk doesn't care about the British people or our rights. He only cares about himself and his ego."











