UN overwhelmingly endorses declaration on two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted the "New York Declaration" which aims to breathe new life into the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine -- without the involvement of Hamas. The text was adopted by 142 votes in favor, 10 against -- including Israel and key ally the United States -- and 12 abstentions.

Published September 12,2025
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the U.N. in July - hosted by Saudi Arabia and France - on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.

A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favor and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained.