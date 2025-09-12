UK INTRODUCES 100 NEW SANCTIONS TARGETING RUSSIAS REVENUES

The UK has introduced 100 new sanctions targeting Russia's sources of revenue and military supply chains, the Foreign Office announced in a statement on Friday.

"The 100 sanctions further build economic pressure on Russia, targeting its military sector and illicit shadow fleet," the statement said, referring to sea vessels alleged to be covertly breaking sanctions.

The statement said 70 ships in the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil exports have been sanctioned.

The sanctions also target 30 entities and individuals supplying equipment such as electronics, chemicals, and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems.

"International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows, which (Russian President Vladimir Putin) desperately needs to pay for this illegal war, is vital," said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

"These sanctions form the next stage in the UK's leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The move came after Poland said Wednesday that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine, calling the incursion an "act of aggression."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the drones were Russian, with authorities initially recording 19 airspace violations.

Russia's Defense Ministry denied any intention to strike targets on Polish territory during the attacks, which it claimed targeted enterprises of Kyiv's military-industrial complex in western Ukraine.

Moscow also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Warsaw over the incident.



