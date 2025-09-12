Israel frees 13 Palestinians from Gaza after months of mistreatment

Israel on Friday released 13 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip after months of detention under what medical and local sources described as harsh and degrading conditions.

The detainees were freed at the Kissufim crossing east of central Gaza and immediately transferred by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah due to their deteriorating health.

Doctors said the men arrived in frail condition, suffering from malnutrition and physical injuries consistent with abuse during captivity.

Details of their detention remain scarce, as Israel has imposed strict secrecy over the status of Gaza detainees since the war began nearly two years ago. However, former prisoners have previously reported severe food deprivation and torture inside Israeli facilities.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society, a non-governmental group, has said thousands of Gazans were swept up in mass arrests since Israel's offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023, many subjected to forced disappearances and prolonged incommunicado detention.

Rights groups warn that detainees are being held in "grim and terrifying conditions" designed to inflict maximum suffering.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza had already surpassed 700 days, with Israel having killed over 64,700 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.