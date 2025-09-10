UN GENERAL ASSEMBLYS 80TH SESSION KICKS OFF WITH CALLS FOR UNITY, ACTION

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off Tuesday with incoming President Annalena Baerbock urging unity and action in the face of global crises.

Philemon Yang, president of the 79th General Assembly, handed over the gavel to his successor Baerbock, who becomes only the fifth woman in history to lead the General Assembly.

"It has been an honor to preside over the parliament of humanity," Yang said in his remarks at the closing session.

"As conflict spreads, as our planet burns, as human rights are trampled, our answer must be clear: we are not giving up. We are here. We see you," Baerbock said in her opening remarks.

Emphasizing that the Assembly stands at "a crossroad, a make-or-break moment," she stressed that member states need "the will and ambition to turn promise into action, promise into practice and commitments into measurable progress."

Pledging impartiality in her role, Baerbock said: "I commit to serving each of the 193 member states of this organization. Equally, I will be impartial, a bridge builder, guided by only one thing: the United Nations Charter. It will be my North Star."

Calling for urgent action on global challenges, she said: "Let us come together to bring relief to the hungry children of Gaza, to give Afghan girls their future back, to deliver peace to the people of Ukraine, to provide safety to Sudanese women and girls, to save small island states from the climate catastrophe, and to deliver on the promise of ending poverty in all its forms."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Baerbock and pledged support, saying: "Congratulations, once again, on your election, which holds added significance as you become only the fifth woman in history to be elected to this important role."

He reminded member states that "the Charter is not self-executing" and urged them to "summon the same resolve and spirit of determination that brought delegates to San Francisco in 1945."

- PALESTINIAN PARTICIPATION AT GENERAL ASSEMBLY

On Aug. 29, the US State Department announced the denial and revocation of visas for senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, effectively preventing them from travelling to New York for the UN meetings at a time when several European countries are preparing to recognize the State of Palestine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that recognition of Palestine would "create big problems" as Israel advances with plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

The 80th UN General Assembly, which annually brings world leaders together in New York, officially opened under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights."

The "high-level week," during which world leaders deliver their speeches, will begin on Sept. 22. High-level participation from 190 countries is expected at the General Assembly.





